Festival-goers will vote for the winning batch

With games, music, theme baskets, a 50-50 raffle and the chance to feast on food ranging from bratwurst to empanadas, you might think you’re at a summer bazaar if you visit the grounds of St. Nicholas Church in Wilkes-Barre from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.

But the event is a Harvest Festival, or Fiesta de la Cosecha, and organizers have provided several signs that it’s an autumn celebration, from apple turnovers at the bake sale to a fall-sport kind of game where you try to toss a football through a tire swing.

Then there’s the Chili Cook-Off, for which about 14 cooks have agreed to make a batch of their finest, warm-you-up-on-a-fall-day concoctions.

“Mine is on the mild side of spicy,” said the Rev. Mark DeCelles, who was ordained earlier this year and, shortly after becoming an associate pastor at St. Nicholas Parish and Our Lady of Fatima Parish, began telling people how much he enjoys making everything from sushi to pancakes to pickled vegetables.

But he’s not going to describe his chili in advance. None of the chili cook’s names will be connected to their chili, contest coordinator Bob Ell explained, and that anonymity will help the contest be a true taste test, without people voting for their friends.

“We’ll have small portion cups on a tray, with a few ounces of chili in each cup,” Ell said, explaining that for a nominal fee a person would be able to “take a tray, sit down and try them all” and then fill out a ballot.

“We don’t have categories; there will be one winner,” he said. “We have a very nice trophy for the winner and they’ll get bragging rights and if they’re willing, we’ll publish their recipe.”

“We haven’t had a bazaar in two years,” Ell said, “so people are really ready for this.”

And Chili Cook-Off contestants say their competition is all in fun.

“I’m just doing it to participate; I don’t pretend to think I’m going to win,” said Jim Donnelly of Wilkes-Barre, who typically cooks chili at home during football season, especially for Steelers and Eagles games.

“I’m not competitive in the kitchen,” said an equally modest Bill Langan of Wilkes-Barre who “cooks just about everything, in the kitchen and on the grill,” and likes to go easy on the spices “because you want to taste everything, you know what I mean?”

Father Mark, as DeCelles likes to be called, also said he’s viewing the competition as friendly and fun. In fact, he discovered cooking was fun during his youth, when he made pancakes for his family, stew for his Boy Scout troop, and homemade salad dressing for himself.

“I liked to have croutons and dressing on my salad,” he said, “and one day we were out of both. My mother said ‘you can make your own,’ so I toasted bread and mixed vinegar and oil …”

And another home chef was born.