Ss. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church, Olyphant, will holds its 11th annual rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 at St. Cyril’s school gym and outside, and organizers say ‘This is not your Baba’s rummage sale.’ More than 15,000 items of merchandise are sorted according to the categories of furniture, household items, books, toys, ladies jewelry and handbags, holiday items, religious items, etc. A 50-50 raffle also weill be held. Shown are volunteers, first row: Cheryl Masewsski, Annelaine Gazella Sebro, Lauren Telep, Chairwoman, Jeanne Cucura and back row Carol Zadarosni.