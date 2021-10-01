🔊 Listen to this

The harvest festival will feature the demonstration of various old-time crafts.

Early American craftsmen and artisans will come to life from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the historic Swetland Homestead in Wyoming. The Fall Festival features crafters in the arts of cross-cut saw demonstrations, quill pen and ink, wood carving, wheat weaving and much more.

Hearth cooking methods will be demonstrated over a fire in the original Swetland Homestead summer kitchen fireplace. There will be a soap making demo and quilting and primitive artwork will also be shown. The event is held annually as a learning experience for every member of the family.

Children are invited to make 1700s toys and other crafts. A harpsichord and violin concert will entertain with music of the period.

New this year, the Fall Festival will include an on-site Revoluntary War Encampment, featuring the 24th Connecticut Militia Regiment. The encampment will run not just on Oct. 3, but as a separate event on Saturday, Oct. 2 from noon to 5 p.m. as well.

The 24th Connecticut Militia Regiment, Inc., is a living history organization. Its objective is to educate and encourage interest in the Revolutionary War period of American history through the accurate portrayal of Revolutionary-era soldiers and common people of the Wyoming Valley. Visitors to the encampment will see demonstrations by Regiment members portraying both soldiers and civilians known as camp followers.

Camp followers traveled with the Regiment and supported the soldiers with their skills and trades, such as cooking, tailoring, and carpentry.

The event will be held at the newly restored Swetland Homestead, 885 Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming PA. Saturday encampment only admission is $5 for LCHS members, $7 for nonmembers. Admission to the Fall Festival on Sunday is $5. Children under 12 years of age will be admitted free both days.

For more information call 570-823-62-44 ext. 3 or email [email protected]

Founded in 1858, the Luzerne County Historical Society is Pennsylvania’s oldest county

historical society. LCHS preserves and promotes the collective history and heritage of Luzerne County,

Pennsylvania, at the Bishop Library and the Museum in Wilkes-Barre, the Denison House in Forty Fort

and the Swetland Homestead in Wyoming. For more information, visit our website,

www.luzernehistory.org. Follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/luzernehistory/.