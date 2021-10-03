🔊 Listen to this

A few months ago, I visited a charming spot in a wooden area near Hunlock Creek.

It was a winery situated on dozens of acres with magnificent trees, a super friendly staff, cornhole games and homemade wine.

Spending a few hours there was a perfect reprieve from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Years ago, I used to write about and reflect on ways in which people could find “escapes” from their hurried schedules and take time to connect with loved ones and friends at a slower pace.

Pisano Family Wines provides the perfect setting for that.

Owned by Alison and Mark Pisano, the winery has been open in its current Lehman Township location for nearly three years.

When I was there those months ago on a Saturday night, there was a band playing until a little before 10 p.m. (the Husty Bros. duo, if I’m not mistaken) and visitors gathered outside to listen, while others tasted various wines inside and some played cornhole in another area.

It was such a peaceful night – different from a typical night out at a bar with loud music and crowded spaces. People were spread out, respectable and genuinely happy on this night.

That’s why I was so sad to hear that the Lehman Township zoning officer sent the Pisanos a letter recently saying they were violating a zoning ordinance. Unfortunately, the violation was not specified, leaving the Pisanos wondering what they were in violation of after almost three years in business.

It’s disheartening that a family-run small business in the community can receive a vague notice like this without further details.

The Pisanos, along with customers and community members, will attend a zoning meeting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 14, at the Lehman Township Municipal Building, 1183 Old Rte. 115, Dallas.

Hopefully, they’ll hear what they’re in violation of, as I’m sure they would want to correct anything that they could. Or, even better, maybe the zoning board will say they made an error and thank the Pisanos for their commitment to the community and for employing people?

After all, the Pisanos were given approval before they began investing in and constructing the space that is bringing many people joy.

The evening I was there I talked with owner Alison for a bit. She was passionate about small businesses, supporting food trucks and musicians, and giving people a place to relax.

If anything, I think the township should be thanking the Pisanos for investing so much into the community.

I look forward to visiting Pisano Family Wines for years to come and, especially over the course of the next few weeks, I encourage everyone reading to visit, too. Check out the Facebook page, also, at @pisanofamilywines.

I’m sure you’ll be impressed with the charm and delighted by the venue.

I certainly was.