As we genealogists await the release of the U.S. Census of 1940, just six months away, let’s take another of our occasional looks at a census of the past – this time the very first one, 1790.

We’ve become accustomed to census records that offer us a good deal of information about our ancestors, including their educations, national origins, languages and professions. This early effort, though, is quite skeletal, according to the Bureau of the Census.

“The six inquiries in 1790 called for the name of the head of the family and the number of persons in each household of the following descriptions: free white males of 16 years and upward (to assess the country’s industrial and military potential), free white males under 16 years, free white females, all other free persons (by sex and color), and slaves.”

As we have seen with other early census records, enumeration of slaves can be sketchy and incomplete, sad to say.

The census covered the original 13 states plus the districts of Kentucky, Maine, Vermont and the Southwest Territory (Tennessee), according to the bureau. Some schedules (Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey, Tennessee and Virginia are missing, says FamilySearch.

DNA testing: DNA tests to help determine ancestry were rising in cost for some time, but in recent months have seen a decline in costs. Many are now under $100. They have become popular with genealogists who take the tests themselves or give them to family members and friends as holiday gifts.

Before you decide on one, though, do your research. There are a lot of them, and they operate in different ways. Some focus on the male line only, for instance. Others zero in on specific areas of the world. They also differ in that some offer more updates than others, and some give you information on migration over the years.

Over the past year or so, with the increasing use of DNA postings to find relatives of criminals, there’s been a controversy over whether commercial DNA data bases should participate in crime solving. Some do, and some don’t. That decision is up to you.

Also up to you is the extent to which a DNA testing company offers you cousins of various degrees to contact for information. At least one company has reduced the degrees of cousinship it offers to people who’ve taken the test.

Nanticoke Historical Society: Do you have any old photos or other memorabilia pertaining to the history of the city of Nanticoke? If so, the Nanticoke Historical Society would like to hear from you. The group will offer “Celebrate Nanticoke Day” on Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its headquarters in the Samantha Mill House, 495 E. Main St. The society would like to see photos, records, documents and letters, which may be scanned and returned to the owner. Contact the society via Facebook or its website, www.nanticokehistoryonline.org.

Back to Normal: Little by little our libraries and our historical and genealogy-related organizations are increasing their hours and availability. There are two ways to find out their status for your research. One is by scanning your Times Leader every day for press releases. The other is making frequent visits to these organizations’ Facebook pages and websites. At the very least you will find email addresses and phone numbers. Remember to show your support by becoming a member of the organizations whose work you use the most. That’s the best way to keep them operating. Volunteering is another help.