My friend Lisa Walker recently said that Saturday of this weekend was her favorite day of the year … every year.

Was it her birthday? No. Anniversary? Negative. Another lifetime milestone? Not that either.

Yesterday was nothing specific to Lisa’s life, yet very important to her and the more than 300 people who participated in the festivities at the Kevin Karl Music Foundation’s annual golf tournament and after party.

And, after attending the party yesterday, I can say it’s one of my favorite days of the year, too. I attended along with 330 KKMF supporters.

In case you’ve never heard, the Kevin Karl Music Foundation is a nonprofit honoring the life and legacy of musician Kevin Karl, who was originally from Hanover Township. He passed away unexpectedly in 2014.

The foundation provides scholarships to musically inclined area students who can answer one simple, yet important question: “How did you make a difference in someone’s life by being kind to them?”

This year, three scholarships will be provided, fueled by donations from supporters and event participants, like those in attendance this weekend.

Since music is an integral part of life, Kevin’s wife, Mary McKenna, along with family and friends, wanted to start the foundation as a way to aid students in pursuing their dreams. The scholarship fund has allowed students to further their careers in music education, music therapy and sound production. It has also helped purchase musical instruments for school programs and assisted others in need.

The hope is that anyone wanting to be part of music or to study an instrument is able to do so.

In the past six years, 10 students have received scholarships. One is now the director of music for a school district in South Carolina, and there are other success stories as well.

What a noble, uplifting mission. Through the scholarship fund, students are able to infuse their love and appreciation for music into the communities in which they live.

The October event each year is a special one – with a sold-out golf tournament consisting of 144 golfers then the after party, which as I noted above sees roughly 330 attend at the PAV (Polish American Veterans) club on South Oak Street in Wilkes-Barre (very close to Plains Township).

While the mission is worthwhile and noble, many attend because of their close friendships and relationships with Kevin and Mary – a couple who considered music, family and friends to be the most important aspects of life.

Those who attend each year remember Kevin and Mary singing throughout the area and traveling to beautiful places like Ireland with large groups of friends.

It seems wherever the pair went, joy and good times were there, too.

Mary is keeping Kevin’s memory alive through the foundation, and hundreds turned out this weekend filled with the many memories they once shared with the couple.

I was thrilled to participate in the after party and listen to the The Music Room band, a local band that plays a variety of favorites, along with DJ Chewy.

Knowing that the funds raised go toward helping students pursue their passions in arts and music is heartwarming.

Even more heartwarming is knowing that it’s all being done in memory of Kevin Karl, who was such a positive light and a friend to all who met him.

To donate, visit luzfdn.org and search for “Kevin Karl Music Foundation Scholarship Fund” at your leisure. For more information, e-mail [email protected]

And remember, in Kevin’s memory, please #BeKind.