Oct. 30 event a free treat for families

🔊 Listen to this

Are you looking for a spooktacular Halloween activity for your children or family?

Everyone is invited for a morning of movie magic with a free showing of the film Casper on the big screen at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.

Starring Bill Pullman, Christina Ricci, and Cathy Moriarty, this movie tells the story of an afterlife therapist and his daughter who meet a friendly young ghost when they move into a crumbling mansion in order to rid the premises of wicked spirits.

In addition to free admission, complimentary small popcorns and sodas will be provided thank s to movie sponsor Toni Hockman. Toni serves on the Dietrich Theater’s board of directors, and felt compelled to sponsor this movie event to give the children in our community something fun and festive to do during the Halloween season.

Tickets are available at the ticket booth or by calling 570-836-1022 x3 while they last.