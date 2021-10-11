Stroudsburg concert begins at 8 p.m. Oct. 16

“These songs should make you want to fall in love with somebody, or miss somebody, or want to do something outrageous with your life,” said Justin Furstenfeld, vocalist and lyricist for the alt-rock band Blue October, which will bring its “This is What I Live For” 2021 tour to the Sherman Theater in Stroudsburg for an Oct. 16 concert.

So, how does it feel to have a Top 10 single with “Oh My My,” your first Top 10 single since 2009?

“Honestly, I’m blown away. We started releasing our albums independently several years ago. It’s good to see that it doesn’t matter what label you’re on,” Furstenfeld said. “As long as you’re writing good songs you have chance to be heard.”

The San Marcos, Texas-based band (vocalist Justin Furstenfeld, multi-instrumentalist Ryan Delahoussaye, guitarist Will Knaak, bassist Matt Noveskey, and drummer Jeremy Furstenfeld) has earned a reputation for being remarkably dynamic, consistently delivering anthemic songs filled with rousing melodies and precision playing.

With this latest release, band members are more in synch than ever because they wrote much of the material while they were on the road supporting their last album, 2018’s “I Hope You’re Happy” (Debuted #1 on the Billboard Alternative Album Chart and #1 Billboard Independent Album Chart.), often finetuning songs in front of live audiences.

In this way, the song “I Will Follow You” became a favorite even before it was recorded for the new album.

“This album is going to catch some people off-guard,” Noveskey said. “A lot of it is about interpersonal relationships – years and years of marriage, growing older, and some of the issues that you may run into with that. I know that other albums are about that, but we get into some corners of life that we haven’t explored before.”

Determination to always speak the truth, even if it’s difficult, is the way Blue October has operated from the start, since Justin, Jeremy and Ryan formed the band in 1995 when they were still in high school. When Matt joined three years later, Blue October coalesced as the members found inspiration in bands like A Perfect Circle, Jimmy Eat World, Radiohead, and The Cure – then reworked those disparate influences into an epic yet introspective sound that is entirely their own.

Their struggles over the years with substance abuse, and their subsequent treatment and recovery, have been well-documented in their songs. It is ultimately a redemptive story, with all members now sober and mending their relationships, but not without going over some harrowing ground first.

The concert at the Sherman Theater begins at 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and, at the request of the band all ticket holders f will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of entry to the Sherman Theater or show proof of vaccination.