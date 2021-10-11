Fund-raiser benefits Hazleton unit of ACS

Plans are underway for the 43rd Annual American Cancer Society Telethon. Begun in 1979, the event is a major fundraiser for the Greater Hazleton Unit of the ACS and also serves as an important cancer prevention education tool to help educate the public about things they can do to prevent and treat cancer.

The telethon will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, 11am-11pm and Sunday, November 14, 2021, 12noon-5pm. The event will be televised at the Markle Building on Saturday and Sunday and at the Wiltsie Center on Saturday for the entertainment and “Fashion for a Cure” portions of the event. Guests are welcome to come to the Wiltsie Center on Saturday and support the entertainers and models. The televising event at the Markle Building is closed to the public except for those answering phones for the telethon.

The 43rd Annual telethon is dedicated to the memory of founders Henry and Leona Kreisl and Joseph and Irene Gans.

This year’s theme is “Year 43, Beating Cancer Takes You & Me”. “You and Me, Together” is what will make more birthdays possible by helping people to get well and stay healthy, by finding cures, and by fighting back. Local artists, dancers, and musicians generously donate their time and talent to entertain the viewers during WYLN’s (local channel 35) live broadcast of the telethon.

Core committee members are Co-Chairs Clemie Yamona, Randy Pachence, and Jane Dougherty. Also: Randi Chapin, Stacey Olian-Telephone Training; Joe Clark-Survivor Liaison; Michele Girosky-Producer; Pat Korb-Marketing; Sherri O’Donnell-Fashion for a Cure; Donna Jean Yannuzzi, Michael Dougherty-Accounting. Amy Herbener, Michele Connors, and Janine Surmick oversaw the pre-telethon Bingo. Additional volunteers are Mary Antonelli, Kelly Kotansky and John Beltrami

Phones will be manned by local volunteers in the Markle Building and pledges can be made by calling 570-459-1212 or donating directly to the American Cancer Society by going to the website www.acsmove.org/hazletontelethon.

If you are interested in becoming a Telethon sponsor, please contact [email protected] for more detailed information on the ten levels of sponsorship available

Updated information can be found on the American Cancer Society Greater Hazleton Telethon Facebook page and the website.

The telethon will be broadcast live on WYLN TV on Service Electric Cablevision channel 7 and HD channel 507 in the Hazleton area. Service Electric Cablevision Mahanoy City and Atlantic Broadband Berwick, Pocono, & Schuylkill will broadcast on Channel 7, and the telethon can also be viewed over-the-air on VHF Channel 9.1 (Williamsport), UHF Channel 35.1 (Hazleton – HD), and UHF Channel 47.1 (Berwick).