T.L. test cook concocts a ‘sweet, salty, savory’ mix

The raw ingredients included two kinds of Kashi cereal, some dark chocolate and, clockwise from lower left: dried cherries, pecans, pumpkin seeds, dried apple slices, cashews and dried apricots.

Regular readers have probably noticed that 1.) the Times Leader’s two test cooks like to head into the woods and 2.) Mark seems to do the lion’s share of the cooking — well, actually, all of the cooking — when we’re backpacking.

That’s been the case through two decades of marital bliss and now, with the memory of last week’s 20th anniversary hike fresh in my mind, I feel inspired to at least plan some snacks for future trips.

I’m talking about trail mix, and it seems there are infinitely many ways to combine nuts, seeds, dried fruit, cereal or other favorites into a tasty treat that will keep your energy up.

For the record, I am a fan of that simple standby, gorp (Good Old Raisins and Peanuts), but for this week’s Times Leader Test Kitchen endeavor, I decided to venture further afield. So I bought these ingredients that were very easy to toss together:

1.) Cashews, pecans and raw pumpkin seeds.

2.) Dried cherries, dried apricots and dried apple slices.

3.) Two varieties of whole-grain cereal, one oat and one wheat;

4.) A dark chocolate bar (92 percent cocoa) that I broke into small pieces.

“What possessed you to get this kind of chocolate?” Mark asked as he watched me stir handfuls of ingredients in a large bowl.

“I thought it would be healthy,” I said, thinking to myself that even if the newsroom taste testers (as well as Mark and I) might prefer something less bitter, at least the distributors of the Beyond Good pure dark chocolate assure us on the package that they’re helping the cocoa farmers of Madagascar “prosper with our Direct Trade and made-at-the-source mission.”

I was going for an autumnal flavor with this mix, thanks to the pumpkin seeds, the apple slices and the spice that flavored Kashi’s Warm Cinnamon Organic Oat Cereal — and the taste testers were, for the most part, pleased.

“I thought it was great. I loved it. It’s better than anything you could buy in a store,” page designer Lyndsay Bartos said. “I like the cashews and pecans you’ve got going on.”

“It’s a good blend of flavors,” reporter and taste tester Patrick Kernan said. “There’s something sweet, something salty and something savory. It feels a lot more natural than some trail mixes you can buy that are basically candy with some nuts.”

“I really like it. It’s perfect for an after-school snack,” said obituary clerk Lauren Gardner. “I like the chocolate; I like the pumpkin seeds; I like the cereal because it adds a little bit of sugar.”

“I’ve found that some trail mixes are too hard, but this seems to have the right amount of crunch,” said editor Roger DuPuis, who enjoyed guessing the identity of each ingredient.

“Dates?” he said. No, that orange bit is a piece of dried apricot.

“Raisins?” he asked. No, that darker fruit is a dried cherry.

“I did get a bit of the chocolate by itself at the end, and it is bitter,” Roger said. “But when you have it with the rest of the mix the sweetness of the fruit balances it out.”

“It’s a nice offset to the sweetness of the cherries and apricots,” Patrick said of the dark chocolate.

Columnist Bill O’Boyle analysed the mix bit by bit and declared he liked everything except the pumpkin seeds. “They had no flavor, but the rest of it is very good.”

And, of course, you don’t have to take this trail mix out on a foot path.

“I rarely if ever go on a hike,” Roger said. “But this is something I could see taking on any kind of day trip.”

Here’s the recipe I used; feel free to make additions, subtractions and substitutions as you see fit.

MT’s Autumn Trail Mix

1 cup cashews

1 cup pecans

1 cup pumpkin seeds

1/2 cup dried cherries

1/2 cup dried apple slices

1/2 cup dried apricots, cut into bite-size pieces

1 ounce of dark chocolate, broken into pieces

3 cups cereal

Mix all ingredients together, resisting any little voice that tells you the recipe is “too easy.”

Mary Therese Biebel