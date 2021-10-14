🔊 Listen to this

Are you in the mood for some spooky art?

Maybe a crocheted image of morbid mice caught in a trap? A picture of a macabre workshop with skulls on the table? Or a painting of a sinister devil (Bad, devil! Bad!) smoking a cigarette?

If you head to the ANNAMALY art gallery at the 900 Rutter Ave. complex in Forty Fort on Sunday, you’ll find all sorts of reminders that Halloween is fast approaching.

“We’re calling it The Spooky Show,” said studio director Anna Malsky, who will have her own art on display along with the work of several other artists.

Malsky, who admits she’s always enjoyed the Halloween season — “Family members still call me ‘Boo,’ ” she said, because I liked to pretend I was a ghost and try to scare people” — will be joined Sunday by her friend Brittany Lemardy who will present a pop-up version of the Sutton Place Boutique with “young women’s clothing and accessories — purses, shoes and jewelry — but mainly casual wear, jeans and dresses.”

Also on hand for the afternoon event will be Northeast Wine, which will offer wine for tastings.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, and the art will remain on display on weekends through the end of November.