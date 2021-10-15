Oct. 23 concert marks return to F.M. Kirby Center stage

Here’s a view of the stage during a tribute to Aretha Franklin on Feb. 14, 2020, the last time the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic performed at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre.

If you love the “Music of the Knights” — hits composed by Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber — as much as Mélisse Brunet does, you can expect to have a great time at the F.M. Kirby Center on Oct. 23.

“I ADORE their music, and spent countless hours in my life singing/screaming their songs,” said Brunet, who as music director and conductor of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic, will lead some 44 musicians in the Philharmonic “Pops” concert that will officially open the Philharmonic’s 50th season.

“We wanted to start our 50th-anniversary celebration off with a bang,” said executive director Nancy Sanderson, noting the concert will include such popular pieces as “Memory,” ”I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” ”Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina,” ”The Phantom of the Opera,” “Circle of Life,” ”Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” “Your Song,” ”Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” ”Yesterday,” and ”Hey Jude.”

While the Philharmonic offered some small-scale musical events last season, including a trio of musicians at First Presbyterian Church in Wilkes-Barre in May and an outdoor concert in Lackawanna County during the summer, the Oct. 23 event marks a return to the Kirby Center.

“It is the most exhilarating thing that can happen,” Brunet commented via email. “I am so thrilled that we can be back at the same place where we had our last show on 02/14/20.”

That show in February 2020 was a tribute to the music of Aretha Franklin, a concert both Brunet and Sanderson remember as wildly successful.

“Our patrons were literally dancing in the aisles,” Sanderson recalled. “I’ve never seen anything like it. People were singing along.”

Similarly, Brunet predicted, “It will be hard to stay put in your seat” at the “Music of the Knights” concert. “It will be a powerful and very romantic show, with music that everyone loves.”

Noting that both the May concert at St. Stephen’s and the outdoors concert in Lackawanna County were well-attended, the latter despite “raining, freezing, terrible conditions,” Sanderson said it proved “how hungry people are to hear live music.”

This concert will feature the “Music of the Knights” of singers whose tour has recently taken them to Jacksonvile, Fla., and Los Angeles.

There will be safety measures in place to guard against COVID, Sanderson said, noting she hopes that will put people’s minds at ease. Attendance will be limited to half the capacity of the Kirby Center (900 of 1800 seats) and everyone in the audience will be expected to wear a mask unless they are eating or drinking.

The musicians also will be masked, with the exception of the wind players.

To add to the celebratory nature of the event, a champagne and cannoli reception will follow the performance and offer patrons the chance to meet the conductor.

“If people are looking to spend a beautiful and fun evening, to pull out great evening outfits, and bring out some friends, this will be the place to be,” Brunet said.

As the season progresses the Philharmonic plans two smaller chamber concerts, holiday concerts in both Wilkes-Barre and Scranton, a Pops tribute to Jerry Herman, who wrote “Hello, Dolly,” and two Masterworks concerts, one devoted to the music of Tchaikovsky and one to the music of Beethoven. “The Beethoven concert was one we had programmed before, in honor of his 250th birthday,” Sanderson said. “We’re just celebrating him a year later.”

Individual tickets may be purchased form $36-$59, depending on the location of the selected seats. Student tickets are $16. Subscriptions may also be purchased, securing discounts and reserved seats for Masterworks and Pops. For single tickets and/or subscriptions, see NEPAPhil.org or call 570-270-4444.