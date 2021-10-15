🔊 Listen to this

The Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church is holding a rummage sale Friday through Sunday, Oct. 15, 16 and 17.

The sale is at the church hall at the corner of Bliss and Center Street in the Hanover section of Nanticoke, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The rummage is organized by size and gender and easy to shop through. Many items are brand new or gently used.

There is also a fine selection of household items, furniture, clean warm winter blankets, curtains, crystal, lamps, pictures and much more. Homemade food will also be available for sale, eat in or take out. The menu includes Stanley’s homemade clam chowder, church-made pirogi with butter and onions, hot dogs with sauerkraut, wimpies and burgers while supplies last.

Masks are recommended but not required. For questions or concerns please call 570-256-7883.