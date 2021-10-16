Forty Fort woman cultivates her yard for the pollinators

Red-bellied woodpeckers like this one don’t necessarily head south for the winter, and may enjoy the mixed birdseed that Chris Verdgeline intends to put out as temperatures start to drop and plants won’t be flowering anymore.

Chris Verdgeline’s yard contains several different kinds of flowers, including morning glories, that attract pollinators like this bee as well as butterflies and hummingbirds.

Like many nature lovers, Chris Verdgeline has noticed fewer monarch butterflies than she did in the past. She was delighted to see this one on a yellow primrose in her garden.

Butterflies like the primroses.

Bees seem to fall asleep on the anise hyssop plants.

And male cardinals can be really devoted dads.

Those are just a few of the observations Chris Sarcevic Verdgeline has made at her home in Forty Fort, where she has planted all sorts of flowers that she knows birds and beneficial insects will like — and where she keeps a camera handy to record all sorts of activity.

“The male flew to the feeder, chewed up the seed and fed it to the baby,” Verdgeline said, reporting the interaction she saw last month between a brilliant red, adult male cardinal and a fluffy fledgling that was perched on a gate. “Then they sat and looked around awhile, probably to make sure there were no dangers. Then again, back and forth.”

“There’s a little wren that I’ve seen a couple times, a little brown bird, very quick. It usually stays near the ground and eats the bugs under the bushes.”

By watching chickadees, she added, she’s learned they have a tendency to “speed over to the feeder, grab a seed, then hurry back to a tree to hide” while they eat.

Verdgeline is an artist whose paintings, sketches and other work have been featured in a previous Times Leader story. She recently found time to chat with a reporter about her appreciation for the natural world and the ways she wants to make her backyard a haven for pollinators.

“I used to just plant for what would look nice from the street,” she said. “A couple years ago, I started finding out about the importance of native plants, so I’m starting to incorporate them.”

Purple asters, yellow coreopsis, Joe Pye weed, milkweed, phlox and coneflowers are all varieties she has tried to include to attract butterflies, bees, and/or hummingbirds. She believes she has some evening primrose, which is native to Pennsylvania, and she knows she has zinnias which, even though they’re not native, seem to make the butterflies happy.

“I saw a butterfly — and I haven’t seen any for days — flying around our zinnias,” Verdgeline said last week. She was happy to report that sighting, just as she’d been happy weeks ago to see swallowtail caterpillars had hatched among the dill. “I put a chicken wire cage around them so the birds wouldn’t come and eat them.”

As for the bees, they’re drawn to the anise hyssop plants Verdgeline purchased at a local nursery. “The bees go to sleep on them. You can see them hanging there in the morning. After the sun comes up, they wake up.”

“It’s a beautiful plant,” she described the hyssop, “with a whole bunch of stems coming out of the ground, almost like cat tails on the end. It has a scent, like licorice or anise. I’ve seen the hummingbirds go to that, too.”

“I think we’ve already passed the peak of migration,” Verdgeline said. But she knows some birds will stick around through the winter, among them cardinals and mourning doves. She’ll have water and safflower seeds available for them through the colder months.

Sometimes small mammals share in the bounty, too.

“I’m just remembering now how last autumn I had about six small pumpkin gourds in my front porch window, and when they started rotting I threw them into the yard,” Verdgeline said. “Something was chewing on them, probably the chipmunk or squirrels. They disintegrated over the winter and then the seeds sprouted in the spring.”

