It’s been a busy few weeks.

More and more fundraisers and charity events have been happening, and I’m always glad when I can attend those.

There have been the big ones like the Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame dinner at the Radisson in Scranton and the Osterhout Free Library’s Brewfest.

But, there are smaller ones, too, which I don’t always get to write about.

Today I’m happy to share about one happening next week on Sunday, Oct. 24 at the Getaway Lounge in Plymouth Township.

It’s the annual Tom Engle Kris Kringle Toy Foundation Benefit, kicking off at 2 and ending at 8 p.m. that day.

It’s a tradition for the Engle family of Ashley who has been keeping their father, grandfather and husband’s memory alive for the last 16 years by making kids smile on Christmas. Admission to the event is simple: bring an unwrapped child’s toy. In turn, the family (daughter Theresa Engle Krull and other relatives/volunteers) will distribute the gifts to children in need.

What could be better than giving a child a gift on Christmas? Especially if, due to difficult circumstances, they may not have gotten one.

Thomas Engle Sr. was the police chief in Ashley and was very beloved by the community, his family and children, so it’s only fitting that a way to remember him involves helping youngsters.

For decades a “Secret Santa” roamed the streets of the small community delivering toys. That anonymous benefactor was Engle. Few ever knew who it really was, until his family decided to release the identity following his passing in 2006.

Krull promised her father that she would carry on his mission of helping children in need and taking care of folks he had taken care of. Thus, the Tom Engle Kris Kringle Foundation was born.

I’m told there will be a plethora of food and basket raffles next weekend, so check your schedule to see if you’ll be able to make it.

Entertainment will happen that afternoon and into the evening with bands such as Stingray’s Whiskey Hill, Foolish Pride Duo, Oz and the Alexis P. Suter Band performing. Alexis is an American blues singer and songwriter hailing from Brooklyn who has released half a dozen albums and been nominated in the Koko Taylor Award category at the Blues Music Awards. She and her band have performed at many music festivals, including the Briggs Farm Blues Festival.

I’ve heard Alexis perform before and can say that her booming voice captivates any room. That, along with her passion for music, make for an enthralling experience.

It should be a day filled with passion – both for music and for the children that the day will benefit.

Remember, just bring an unwrapped toy for admission and spend the afternoon enjoying music, food, friends and a noteworthy mission.

Let’s make this a Merry Christmas for everyone.

Mike McGinley is the Times Leader’s Major Accounts Executive and Digital Strategist. Reach him at 570-704-3945.