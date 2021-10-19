🔊 Listen to this

Kiwanis Club of Dallas will hold its annual Halloween Parade and Party for children from day care through middle school on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at the Back Mountain Regional Fire & EMS Station 121 – Dallas Township Fire Hall. The Station is located at the intersection of 184 East Center Hill Road and Church Street, Dallas, PA 18612 (across from the Dallas Little League Field). This is a rain or shine event.

Dress appropriately for weather conditions in the outdoor parade. For indoor activities, masks are required for all attendees. Registration and entertainment by Charlie Hayes begin at 1 p.m. Individuals and groups will be judged at 2 p.m. Monetary prizes will be awarded for the top three winners in each of the six costume categories: Funniest, Most Original, Prettiest, Scariest, Miscellaneous, and Best Group. The Best Group category must have more than three participants. Light refreshments and goodie bags will be distributed immediately following the Judging. Tickets will be available for additional gift prizes. For over 60 years, Dallas Kiwanis Club has hosted this annual Halloween event for area youths. Bring your children and come join the fun!