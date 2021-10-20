🔊 Listen to this

Editor’s Note: My mother and I have always been avid readers. Today we introduce our bi-weekly column on books that my mother and I will read and share with you. This first one’s from me, but both of us agree that it’s a good one and worth your time! My mom, Jacquie, is up next with her review of “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family,” By Ron Howard and Clint Howard.

***

“Apples Never Fall”

By Liane Moriarty

4.5 Stars

***

Moriarty has written numerous novels such as “Big Little Lies,” and “Nine Perfect Strangers,” both of which have been turned into TV series. I have read both titles but have not seen the TV adaptations.

“Apples Never Fall” is currently No. 4 on the New York Times fiction bestsellers list, and it is certainly a book I enjoyed. Like many of you, I look for books that keep my interest through the entire book so that I look forward to picking it up nightly. This read was recommended to me by my mother as she has read most of Moriarty’s books.

As the title might suggest, it reminds us of the famous phrase “Apples never fall far from the tree.” The phrase carries a logical meaning, if you have ever owned a fruit tree (we have about 20 apple trees) you know that the weight of the fruit will most likely fall right down to the ground with an audible “thud.” Taken figuratively, the phrase normally means that children often display similar traits or behavior as the parent. I laugh out loud, because most of the time when we say the phrase it is to comment somewhat negatively on someone’s behavior. This is clearly my interpretation of the title, but you’ll find it might make sense to you as well.

The literal and figurative phrasing certainly come to light in this book with the Delaney family of Mom, Dad and four adult children, Amy, Troy, Logan, and Brooke. The book is written with a multiple narrative, meaning each character tells their own story chapter by chapter. The Delaney’s mix a family business of tennis coaching to children with coaching their own children and how competitive sports can affect a family. Add in a stranger, Savannah, that is invited into the home and you really have some plot unraveling to do!

In the heart of the story, there is a big mystery of missing mom, Joy, and the possible “whodunit” of it all. Could dad, Stan, be responsible for it and if so, watch how each child handles that scenario. Whether these “apples” fall far from the tree, is up to you to decide. The storyline has some cool twists and turns and adds mystery to the family dynamic, only at the end. … You’ll have to wait and see!

Amazon readers have given it a 4.3 out of 5.0 stars. I give it a 4.5. At the end of the book, there are some questions you might ask yourself. There are obvious apple references several times throughout the book aside from the title. What do they mean? What do you think about Stan and Joy’s marriage? Is it normal relationship or is there a complacency about some seemingly obvious family issues? What do you think about the ending? What do you think really happened with Savannah and her family?

Amazon has it listed for Kindle at $14.99 and Barnes & Noble has the hardcover listed at $20.49 and the Nook version is $14.99.

I’m on to the next book which I’ll share with you soon!

Kerry Miscavage is publisher of the Times Leader Media Group. She writes About Books with her mother, Jacquie O’Neil.