🔊 Listen to this

Friends of the Osterhout Free Library gathered Wednesday morning for the grand reopening of their Book Shop, now located on the first floor of the main library in Downtown Wilkes-Barre. The book shop will be open whenever the library itself is open. Shown from left are: Karen French, Maxine Brick, Diane Krokos, Barbara Ambrose, Irene Martin, Kathleen Hannon, Cynthia Bhagat and Geri Ulichney.

Wielding a pair of oversized — and heavy! — scissors, Friends of the Osterhout Free Library Irene Martin and Diane Krokos cut a red ribbon on Wednesday morning to mark the grand re-opening of the Friends’ Book Shop.

The book shop, which had been somewhat tucked out of the way on the library’s third floor, is now on the first floor of the main library, and you can find it easily if you turn left immediately after entering through the front door.

“We are excited about the more convenient location and the fact that the shop will be open all the hours the library is open,” Friends president Irene Martin said. “With a good deal of work, it has turned into a very welcoming space.”

The Friends cut the ribbon at 10 a.m., and within about 10 minutes their first customer came in, searching for some Danielle Steel books to purchase.

In addition to books by the best-selling novelist — yes, Steel has her own section — there are shelves devoted to mysteries, fiction, history, sports, trade and more.

Among the most popular items the Friends have sold in recent months are the “love bundles,” books of five paperback romances tied together with a ribbon and available for $2.

Hardcover books and audio books are $2 a piece; children’s books are two for $1; DVDs are $1 and coffee table books are a variety of prices.

Hours of the Osterhout Free Library, and its newly reopened book shop, are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday.