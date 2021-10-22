Concerts will be sung in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton

The Arcadia Chorale’s two concerts this weekend will honor the ‘Heroes Among Us,’ from health care workers and first responders to grocery clerks, truck drivers and farmers.

If you’re a health care worker, a first responder, a farmer or any other essential worker, the Arcadia Chorale wants to sing to you, for you and about you.

“Our grocery clerks, our truck drivers who are spending hours on the road, our educators and administrators, everyone who’s caring for the community and keeps us going,” music director Matthew Rupcich said, naming people who are especially invited to “Heroes Among Us: A Concert Honoring First Responders and their Families.”

The concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Wilkes-Barre and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Scranton. Admission is free to essential workers and also to students. For everyone else, tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors.

With safety in mind, Rupcich said, all of the singers will be masked — plus they’re all vaccinated. The audience also is expected to wear masks.

By the way, he said, the masks don’t muffle the quality of the Chorale’s singing.

“It sounds the same,” he said.

For the “Heroes Among Us” concert the director has put together a program of music with themes of gratitude, hope, peace, and social justice as well as a tribute to the lives lost during the pandemic.

“I feel that as we are moving through the pandemic, we are coming from a place of darkness into a place of light,” Rupcich said, explaining during a telephone interview that the concert will open with “The Creation” by Willy Richter, which uses text from Genesis.

“We have to remember there are individuals among us, like pockets of light, who protect and take care of us,” he wrote for the program.

Describing the next two pieces as “serious and somber in nature, Rupcich said Sara Teasdale’s poem “There Will Be Rest,” set to music by Frank Ticheli, and Christina Rossetti’s poem “Remember,” set to music by Stephen Chatman, pay tribute to lives lost. The latter piece, sung a capella, “embraces the listener and allows them to be sad,” Rupcich wrote.

After that, he said, “We move into where we highlight our first responders and essential workers and express gratitude for all they’ve done to help us be well and safe.”

Those compositions include “All That Hath Life and Breath Praise Ye the Lord” by Rene Clausen, “Exultate Deo” by Alessandro Scarlatti and Elaine Hagenberg’s “My Companion.”

“We got through the pandemic because of these essential workers, especially our health care providers,” Rupcich said. “Many times they were our only companions and it’s important to acknowledge their presence, their care.”

To close the first half of the concert, Rupcich chose compositions that speak to issues of social justice. “MLK,” was composed by Bono of the band U2 as an elegy for Martin Luther King and “El Pueblo Unido,” or “The People United” is a Chilean pop song, composed by Sergio Ortega, that has become a protest song.

Ysaye Barnell’s “Would You Harbor Me?” is a piece that “really challenges the listener to answer the question,” Rupcich said. “Would they harbor or protect someone who is not like themselves? Would you harbor a Christian? Would you harbor a Jew? A heretic? Someone with AIDS? A Haitian, a Korean, or Czech? A lesbian or gay?”

“The piece is done in a choral chant and it’s very powerful because of the resonance,” the director said. “It invites people to answer the question in their own mind.”

The second half of the concert focuses on joy, hope and love and starts off with an a capella piece called “Healing Heart” by Jacob Narverud; followed by Benjamin Brittain’s “Concord,” which Rupcich described as “really gorgeous; a piece about coming together in peace and harmony.

“Love isn’t always grandiose and easy and reciprocal,” Rupcich said, explaining that’s why he’s also included a Cornish folk song called “I Love My Love,” which “talks about loving through challenges.”

Near the end of the concert, the Arcadia Chorale will sing Gweneth Walker’s composition “I Will Be Earth,” based on a poem May Swenson. “It basically tells us to be grounded in our love,” Rupcich said.

The penultimate number is “The Peace of Wild Things,” composed by Joan Szymko and based on a poem by Wendell Berry. “As the composer says … in order to have peace in the world we’ve got to have peace with our neighbors and all the creatures,” Rupcich said.

The final number is Christopher Harris’ jubilant “I Am Loved,” based on a poem by Sara Teasdale. “We can do amazing things,” the director said, “because we know we are loved.”

For tickets to the concert, see arcadiachorale.org or call 570-871-0350.