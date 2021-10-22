Event was held at Holiday East Mountain Inn

Enjoying the blackjack gaming tables are, from left: Gracie Franco, Roni Albrecht, Alex Mack and Emily Kabalka, (dealer) Sarah Rudnesky.

The winners of the night with their certificates are shown, from left: Al Brogna, Kim Naylor, JJ Mullin, John Morgan, Jen Roberts, Jacob Richards, Dr. Jim McDermott, Kara Moscatelli, Rosie Fasciana and Micayla Grey.

Having fun at the roulette table are, from left: John Morgan, Ang Alfano, Dr. Jim McDermott, AJ Delucca,Joe Jumper and Rich Praefke (dealer).

September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month and in honor of that, Little Eric’s Foundation (LEF), held its annual “Little Eric’s Big Game Night” at the Holiday East Mountain Inn on Sept. 11. LEF is a 501(c)3 foundation,

The foundation was established after the loss of Eric Speicher Jr., age 14. on Dec. 23, 2013, from a brain tumor.

Guests enjoyed cocktails on the patio, followed by dinner and gaming.

All funds raised at this event and other events held thoughout the year are used to fund direct Pediatric Cancer Researchers and financially assist children in treatment.

Little Eric’s Foundation wants to thank everyone who was involved in this event, from guests to donors and sponsors. For more information, visit littleericsfoundation.org or see the foundations’s Facebook page.