Greg Banks, a trustee of the Joseph B. & Virginia H. Banks Foundation, recently presented Allied Services with a donation of $3,000 in support of the WNEP’s Ryan’s Run campaign. This annual charity campaign raises awareness and funds for children and adults with disabilities, life-changing injuries, and chronic illness served by Allied Services.

Banks is the Executive Director of Odyssey Fitness in Wilkes-Barre where staff and members have been raising funds for Allied Services and Ryan’s Run. On Nov. 7, 2021, the gym’s Fitness Director, Crystal Wright, will run the TCS New York City Marathon. She is part of a team of more than 60 volunteers running and raising funds and awareness for patients and residents at Allied Services.

Funds raised during the campaign enable Allied Services to invest in cutting-edge rehab technology and services for the benefit of their patients. To learn more call 570-348-1407 or visit alliedservices.org/ryansrun