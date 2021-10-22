🔊 Listen to this

The Firm of Colbert & Grebas, P.C., as part of our ongoing commitment each month, contributes a donation to a local worthy cause. A recent recipient of our donation is the Wyoming Valley Children’s Association. (WVCA). This nonprofit agency was established in 1924 to provide support with early childhood education.

Wyoming Valley Children’s Association (WVCA) is in Forty Fort and continues to support local children and their families since the agency’s inception. They enhance early education for children by providing occupational, physical and speech/hearing therapy for those who demonstrate developmental and physical disabilities. Their inclusive classrooms focus on individual growth and developmental success for every student.

Denise Sterenchock, Case Manager in our Kingston Office has a special reason for suggesting this recipient and in support of their ongoing services. An article in a local newspaper, way back in April 1955, highlighted a family member who was the original patient of the organization.