The Mill Memorial Library Board of Trustees is pleased to announce “Love Literacy for Life” will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20. There will be two sessions, from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets for the fund-raiser are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

You must be 21 years old to attend.

The Mill Memorial Library is located at 495 East Main Street in Nanticoke, PA. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit or contact the library at 570-735-3030.