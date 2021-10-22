🔊 Listen to this

Commonwealth Health Physician Network is pleased to announce that Michael Raklewicz, M.D., board certified orthopaedic surgeon, is now seeing patients at the Commonwealth Health Pittston Campus.

Dr. Raklewicz specializes in the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation oforthopaedic diseases and injuries. He is committed to making the healthcare experience of his orthopedic patients and their families as positive and productive as possible – from discovery to recovery.

Dr. Raklewicz is certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery. He earned his MD degree from the University of Pittsburgh Medical School, and completed his residency at Presbyterian University Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Conditions treated are:

• Arthritis & joint disease

• Bone disease, including osteomyelitis & osteoporosis

• Back & neck pain

• Leg, knee & foot conditions, including ACL injuries, bunions, neuromas & plantar fasciitis

Dr. Raklewicz will be seeing patients on Wednesday’s from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Commonwealth Health Pittston Campus, located at 1099 S. Township Boulevard, Pittston.

New patients are welcome. For an appointment, please call (570) 288-3535. Most insurance plans are accepted, including Geisinger Health Plan (GHP).