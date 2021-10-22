Shown from left are, top row: Mrs. Maylan Nicholson, School Counselor, Patrick Schneider, grade 4, Julia LeValley, grade 5, Teagan Scigliano, grade 3 and Mr. Angelo DePrimo, Principal. Second row: Johney Johnson, grade 2 and Anthony Olenick, Jr., grade 1. Front row: Avery Haywood, kindergarten.

Wyoming Valley West’s Dana Elementary Center has recognized October Students of the Month.

Each grade level selects one student a month who displays excellent character, outstanding behavior, positive attitude towards others/learning, good citizenship, responsibility and respect to peers and teachers.

Each student was rewarded with an Applebee’s dinner, a certificate of achievement and a gold medal. Congratulations to all of those who have met this criteria.