Cousins — if we’re genealogists, we can’t live without them.

They often have information we desperately need. They can help us with everything from the name of a great-grandparent’s second spouse to an emigration date from the mid-1800s. Since they’re “family,” we need have no qualms calling them up or emailing them and asking about relationships. And family they are, as DNA testing has shown.

But who qualifies as our cousins? What are the degrees of cousinship, such as third cousin? And what about those “removes” as in “second cousin once removed”?

To our rescue now rides FamilySearch, the free online data base of vital genealogical information and advice. FamilySearch offers us a cousinship chart and handy explanations for “removal” and other terms useful to us in our pursuit of cousins and the information they can provide.

As it turns out, cousinship is not difficult to figure out. If you share a grandparent with someone, that person is your first cousin. Share a great-grandparent, and that person is your second cousin, and so on.

Removal simply means that there is a generational difference. A cousin from your parents’ generation is “once removed,” and so on.

Of course, in actual practice things can look pretty complicated. That’s why a chart helps you pin down the exact degree of cousinship and removal, and the one FamilySearch just offered online could be just the ticket.

To get started with the chart, go to www.familysearch.org and create (if you do not already have one) a free account. You can download the chart and keep it for reference. FamilySearch, by the way, is the free online data base compiled and sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Besides the chart, you’ll find definitions giving you a basic overview of cousinship and a means of plotting several degrees and generations. Accompanying it is a more extensive chart carrying cousinship out still further.

By the way, if you get DNA results with a lot of names of people sharing some DNA with you, those folks might be generically referred to as “cousins.” But to know any exact relationship you’d still have to determine where (if any) the common ancestors are and how many generations (if any) separate you. If they post family trees, look at them.

News Notes: Check out the Luzerne County Historical Society’s online auction, scheduled for a four-day run beginning Nov. 11. You’ll have a chance to pick up older or duplicated materials the society no longer needs in its huge collection of area resources. You might well find something that will help you unlock ancestral mysteries or at least tell you something about your local ancestors. Visit the society’s Facebook page for full information.

Remember that the Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society is open on a limited basis, Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m. but to members only. Contact the society to inquire about membership and to reserve a time slot. Visit the society’s website or Facebook page for information. Offices are in Annex II of the Kirby Health Center, North Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre.

The various local historical societies throughout Luzerne County are reopening and getting back into operation little by little. Since there are too many to list here, go to their websites and Facebook pages to learn their current status. Consider also joining and otherwise supporting them as they make their return to serving us.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy columnist. Reach him at [email protected]