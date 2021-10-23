🔊 Listen to this

It’s not often that I write about something happening on the very day this column is published, but ta-da – today is the day!

I’m super excited to talk about the Junior League of Wilkes-Barre’s cornhole tournament today at one of my favorite places, Margarita Azul, on Parrish Street in Wilkes-Barre.

As you may or may not know, the Junior League is a consortium of women devoted to bettering the community through various fundraising efforts.

The cornhole tournament is happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the restaurant, and I’ve heard the entire beautiful patio will be devoted to the event. If you’ve been to Margarita Azul, you know that the patio is highly desirable with its big umbrellas, pristine landscaping and comfortable relaxation areas.

I’m a huge fan of the venue, and owner Roy Castillo is always more than accommodating and kind to his many guests.

Organizers stressed that you don’t have to come to play, especially if cornhole isn’t your thing or forte. You can attend, enjoy some tacos and a beer, and bask in the beautiful daylight (as of this writing, it is expected to be a crisp fall day with sun).

Proceeds benefit Brighter Journeys, an area organization that assists families of children with complex medical or behavioral conditions. The organization is in place to brighten the journey of any child with special needs.

Founders Lisa Platko Urbanski and Bernice Simonds Sando faced challenges raising their children and understand the struggles of families in similar situations, so Brighter Journeys is their way to give back.

It’s terrific to see an organization like the Junior League getting behind Brighter Journeys and devoting event proceeds to it.

Also on my radar and coming up is the Wyoming Valley Art League’s Fine Taste Fine Art event on Thursday, Nov. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m.

It’s easy to swoon over this event because there will be tastings from 14 different restaurants and music by the Husty Bros.

Located at 130 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, local arts and restaurants will be display under one roof. What a splendid union.

You can buy tickets online at wyomingvalleyartleague.org, and call 570-288-1020 for more information.

Both of the events mentioned are for a good cause, fun and sure to bring out attendee’s generous sides.

I hope to see you at one or the other.

Mike McGinley is the Times Leader’s Major Accounts Executive and Digital Strategist. Reach him at 570-704-3945.