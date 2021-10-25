Donations may still be made through Dec. 31

🔊 Listen to this

On Thursday, Oct. 14, the Waverly Community House celebrated the success of its five-year endowment fund campaign and announced that the campaign goal of $5 million had been reached.

More than 70 campaign donors gathered for a Donor Recognition Event at Constantino’s in Clarks Summit. Marisa Nalevanko, President of The Comm’s Board of Trustees, welcomed guests. The speakers included Dorrance Belin, Honorary Campaign Chair; Chris Kelly, Board President for the campaign kick-off; and Diane Lenahan and Tim Pryle, Campaign Committee members.

Maria Wilson, Executive Director, wrapped up the event and thanked all those in attendance for their significant contributions to the campaign’s success.

The Waverly Community House’s Endowment Fund was established to ensure that The Comm continues its mission of service to the community and remains vibrant and relevant well into the future.

The campaign will be officially closed on Dec. 31, 2021. Anyone wishing to send a 100% tax deductible gift in support of the campaign may still do so by visiting the website: www.waverlycom.org.

The Waverly Community House is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and is located at 1115 North Abington Road in Waverly, PA.

The mission of the Waverly Community House is to enhance the lives of individuals and families in the region by fostering educational, recreational and cultural opportunities.