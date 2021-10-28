🔊 Listen to this

Antonia’s Jewelry and Repair has donated a distinctive necklace fora pledge drawing to take place during the Nov 13-14 telethon that benefits the American Cancer Society-Hazleton.

The item up for the pledge drawing is a rose, white, yellow gold diamond heart pendant with an 18-inch white gold chain valued at $850.

To place your pledge, call 570-459-1212 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, NOv. 13 or between noon and 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.

Only one pledge on the necklace per person will be accepted.Pledges must be in increments of $100 or more. Pledges on the necklace will be placed in a goldfish bowl and the final winner’s name will be drawn on Sunday Nov. 14 after 4 p.m.

The winner will be notified regarding pickup

“We are so grateful to the Christmans for their generosity,” says Telethon Co-Chair Jane Dougherty.

“It is a very kind gesture,” said Telethon Publicity Chair Pat Korb, “and we hope there will be a lot of $100 pledges made to try to win.”

“We are very pleased to be able to make this donation to the American Cancer Society-Hazleton because my mother and Rob’s father passed away from cancer,” Toni Christman explained.

“It is an honor to be able to do something to help an organization that helps people who have to battle this disease,” Rob Christman added.

Antonia’s is located at 289 Airport Road, Hazle Township, PA and they are open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

Antonia’s sells fine diamond jewelry including, but not limited to engagement rings, pendants. earrings and more.Watches and clocks can also be found there. It is a full-service jeweler repair store and Antonia also designs jewelry.

The business was started in 2015, but Toni has more than 35 years’ experience in the jewelry business.

The telethon will be broadcast live on WYLN TV on Service Electric Cablevision channel 7 and HD channel 507 in the Hazleton area. Service Electric Cablevision Mahanoy City and Atlantic Broadband Berwick, Pocono, & Schuylkill will broadcast on Channel 7, and the telethon can also be viewed over-the-air on VHF Channel 9.1 (Williamsport), UHF Channel 35.1 (Hazleton – HD), and UHF Channel 47.1 (Berwick).

All pledges to the telethon can be made by calling 570-459-1212 or donating on the website, acsmove.org/hazletontelethon.