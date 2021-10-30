🔊 Listen to this

Happy Halloween!

If you’re like me and love to explore, see new places and visit nearby attractions, then I have just the place for you this year.

I recently visited a home in Nuangola that is beyond impressive and splendidly spooky.

If you have time later today, take a trip to The Davis Haunt at 820 St. Mary’s Rd. in Nuangola. You’ll be in awe of the over-the-top decorations, and Halloween setup in the front yard.

It’s the creation of Ken and Kim Davis, who every year go out of their way to transform their front yard into a haunted attraction.

People from all over stop by to walk through the spooky yard, which features a cemetery, pumpkin display, hanging skeletons, scary farm experience, creepy clowns and many eerie scenes, objects and characters lurking.

I stopped by last Saturday and was stunned at the extreme decorating that took over the Davis front yard. It looks professionally done, to say the least.

As I walked through, hearing screams and frightening sounds from the characters on display in the dark, I felt like I was at a haunted house in an amusement park.

People driving by can stop, park and walk through the setup as well. On this particular night I noticed several families observing and navigating through. The kids looked a bit scared, while the parents seemed to be in awe of the elaborate design.

It’s certainly a sight to behold.

The attraction has been up for several weeks, and I wish I was writing this earlier in the season.

I’m told you can still see it this evening, though.

It’s a labor of love for the family. They enjoy helping others celebrate the season, so the display is a fixture for their home.

Some folks visiting have offered money to help with the family’s electric bill, but instead of that, the Davises ask people to donate to the Think Pink foundation, which Kim Davis founded. It’s a nonprofit helping local women and families battling cancer.

Visitors can also buy t-shirts in support of the foundation.

If you don’t get to visit this year, then next year make sure to stop and see all the sights that I was lucky enough to see last week.

You can visit the attraction on Facebook by searching “The Davis Haunt” as well. There you’ll see reviews with people calling it “spectacular” or advising to “look for the skeletons scaling the chimney.”

It’s a perfect place for this time of year.

Go for a visit … if you dare!

Mike McGinley is the Times Leader’s Major Accounts Executive and Digital Strategist. Reach him at 570-704-3945.