Proceeds will go directly to suffering families in Lebanon

Samira Chamoun, at left, is a native of Lebanon and used to return for a visit every year, but didn’t last year because of COVID. Also shown are, standing, Joyce Birk, and seated, Sharon Lumgis, Sharon Koter and Jo Ann Garrison.

Ann Hassy and Lena Michael are eager to help the people of Lebanon, a country Michael was lucky enough to visit during happier times.

Georgette Austin from Plains Township scoops the raw kibbe that will be formed into patties.

As church volunteers prepared kibbe for an upcoming “grab and go” meal on a recent Friday morning, some of them recalled visits to Lebanon from years ago.

“It was beautiful when I was there,” said Lena Michael, who remembered accompanying and serving as translator for a cousin who adopted a little boy in the Middle East country. “Oh, and the cedar trees are gorgeous. I had a picture taken of myself on a swing.”

Nowadays Lebanon, the country from which some members of St. Anthony & St. George Maronite Church and many of their ancestors emigrated, is troubled with a financial crisis, COVID and the repercussions of a devastating explosion that took place last year in Beirut.

“Food is hard to get. Clothing is hard to get. Stores are closing. Medicines cannot be found and medical supplies cannot be found,” church pastor the Rev. Adib Salameh explained. “Electricity is very infrequent. And if you had $2,000 in the bank, now it is worth $50.”

According to a recent story from the Reuters news agency, 78 percent of the population of Lebanon has fallen into poverty during the past two years and the World Bank calls it the steepest depression of modern times. Food prices are soaring, gasoline is in short supply, and in some areas lawlessness has increased.

A recent headline on the New York Times website described the situation as “Lebanon’s Crisis: The world isn’t paying much attention.”

But folks at St. Anthony & St. George Maronite Church are paying attention, and are eager to help. They are planning a grab-and-go fund-raiser dinner to help the people of Lebanon, with pick up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21.

“All the money will go directly to families, not to an organization,” church volunteer Linda Joseph said.

For the $15 price of the dinner, patrons will receive a fried kibbe patty (ground beef mixed with spices and bulgur wheat), lubya and rice (a green bean stew with rice), three stuffed grape leaves, hummus (a chickpea dip) and bread. Baked goods, at an additional cost, include biklawa rolls, biklawa, sambusik and mammoul.

Orders will be accepted Nov. 1 through Nov. 16. Please call Cynthia at 570-406-3661 or Sharon at 570-510-3085. The food may be picked up on Nov. 21 at the church, 323 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.