… it must be All Saints Day at St. Nick’s-St. Mary’s

William Conklin, at the lecturn, is dressed to represent St. Thomas. Standing behind him is Elina Thach as St. Mary.

After the St. Nicholas-St. Mary School Mass that was celebrated earlier this week on All Saints Day, the fourth-graders who dressed as saints posed so their parents and grandparents could take photos of the group.

Family members shoot pictures of Sisilia Steransky, who represented St. Cecelia, patron saint of musicians, posing with her little brother, Ethan.

Leading the way up the aisle of St. Nicholas Church on All Saits Day are Aubrey Hunter as St. Mary, followed by Jayden Carwin as Elijah the Prophet, Ja’sir Jones as St. Charles Lwanga and the rest of their classmates.

One by one the “saints” came marching up to a microphone earlier this week and introduced themselves to the congregation during a Mass attended by their fellow students from St. Nicholas-St. Mary School.

“I am St. Teresa of Calcutta,” said Cameryn Wellington, dressed in a white sari trimmed with blue edges. “I founded the order Missionaries of Charity.”

“I am St. Thomas,” said William Conklin, who appeared in a long brown robe. “I preached the gospel of Jesus.”

“I am St. Agnes,” said Raegan Kreidler, who sported a wreath of flowers in her hair. “Many men wanted to marry me, but I was completely in love with God.”

The occasion was All Saints Day, and the young people representing the saints were fourth-grade students who dressed the part, with Simon Vo carrying a little white bird to represent the affection St. Francis of Assisi had for animals, Elysa Torres wearing a picture of Our Lady of Guadalupe on the front of her outfit, and both Elina Thach and Aubrey Hunter sporting the white veil and blue cloak often associated with the Blessed Mother

“I am St. Mary,” one of the last two girls explained when she had her turn to stand at the lectern. “Everybody knows me because I am the mother of Jesus.”

Some of the saints the children represented are well-known, St. Nicholas and St. Mary’s pastor the Rev. Joseph Verespy told the congregation. “They have churches named after them. They have cities named after them.”

Other saints aren’t quite so famous, he said. And lots of people who are living today and doing all sorts of everyday things are called to be saints.

“They fix your car. They ride the bus,” the priest said. “They drive the school bus.”

Reinforcing the point, one of the students read a brief essay suggesting that people who ride skateboards, watch Netflix and use emojis — people who might have a lot in common with ordinary elementary school kids — could well be on their way to sainthood right now.

“All we have to do to be a saint is to love God, and do the best we can to love our neighbors,” Verespy said. “God keeps calling us. He never stops knocking at the door.”

Fourth-graders who participated in this year’s All Saints Day program included Simon Vo as St. Francis of Assisi, Grace Sapulak as St. Catherine, Jayden Carwin as Elijah the Prophet, Raegan Kreidler as St. Agnes, Alex Schultz as St. Alexander of Jerusalem, William Conklin as St. Thomas, Sisilia Steransky as St. Cecelia, Will Barrouk as St. William, Elyssa Torres as Our Lady of Guadalupe, Aubrey Hunter as St. Mary, Anthony Carlo as St. Anthony, Ja’sir Jones as St. Charles Lwanga, Cameryn Wellington as St. Teresa of Calcutta, Jeffrey Gray as St. Godfrey and Elina Thach as St. Mary.