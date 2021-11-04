🔊 Listen to this

It looks like Pugsley has been up to no good.

The cast of The Addams Family includes some ghostly ancestors.

Halloween might be over, Mike Marone admits, but “we’re still in the spooky season.”

If you want proof, just look at his family’s Wilkes-Barre front yard.

“We’ve got some witches feet dangling out of bushes,” he said, “and plenty of pumpkins.”

He’s not alone. Throughout Wyoming Valley, plenty of skeletons are still haunting doorways while plastic ghouls emerge from graves on the lawn.

And if you’re one of the fans of the macabre who wants to hold onto “the spooky season” for a while, director Marone has the perfect show for you to watch.

Ovation Playhouse, hosted by the Wyoming Valley Mall, will present “The Addams Family, a new musical comedy” in the former Sears storefront at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.

“The story is an adaptation of the classic play ‘You Can’t Take It With You,’ ” Marone said, referring to a play in which the most normal member of an otherwise extremely eccentric family invites her normal boyfriend and his normal family over so the two families can get to know each other.

Of course, hilarity and silliness ensue.

But just as the classic play had a deeper message, so does “The Addams Family.”

“No matter what a family looks like, deep down they all want the same thing,” said Marone, who plays the father of the Addams family, Gomez, along with holding down his directing duties. “They all want the best for their children. And love is universal. No matter what a family looks like, they’re all knit with love.”

“We all have much more in common than we have differences.”

The cast of characters includes Angel Berlane Mulcahy as Morticia, Ashley Bohn as Wednesday, Jimmy Williams as Uncle Fester, Karen Steltz as Grandmama Addams, Rachel Lewis as Pugsley and Owen Ferik as Lurch. Playing the “normal” family of the Beinekes are Rocco Pugliese as Wednesday’s love interest, Lucas; Beckii Mitchell as his mother, Alice, and Patrick Simmers as his father, Mal.

Tickets for The Addams Family are $24 for adults. Discounts are available for groups and children under 12. Advanced reservations are highly recommended and can be purchased online at ovation.ticketleap.com or by calling 570-846-0707.