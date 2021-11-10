Gaston ‘Bonga’ Jean-Baptiste will perform on Saturday in Scranton

Bonga will perform music using traditional Haitian and Pan-African rhythms to give visitors of all ages first-hand perspective and better understanding of Haitian culture.

On Saturday, Nov. 13 from 1 to 4 p.m., the Everhart Museum will present “Light on Culture,” a free event featuring performances by Gaston Jean-Baptiste, known as Bonga, a highly accomplished and well-traveled drummer and multi-instrumentalist from Haiti. Bonga delivers deeply felt performances celebrating Haiti’s rich cultural heritage and traditions. Admission is free all day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with free tours and programs from 1 to 4.

Inspired by the Museum’s current exhibitions Every Stitch Counts: Works from the Social Justice Sewing Academy and Bold Independence: African American Quilts from the Collection of David Whaley, Bonga offers a unique atmosphere of healing, inner peace, joy, and connection. Accompanied by his children, Bonga performs music using traditional Haitian and Pan-African rhythms to give visitors of all ages first-hand perspective and better understanding of Haitian culture.

“Light on Culture” scheduled programs are as follows:

1 p.m.: Performance by Bonga Jean-Baptiste

2 p.m.: Tour of Every Stitch Counts and Bold Independence

2 p.m.: Performance by Bonga Jean-Baptiste

3:30 p.m.: Tour of Every Stitch Counts and Bold Independence

Performances last approximately one hour and tours are approximately 30 minutes and are held after each program.

This event is made possible by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts Folk and Traditional Arts Partnership with the Everhart Museum.

The Everhart Museum is located at 1901 Mulberry Street, Scranton, PA. It has temporary hours of 12 noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 5p.m on Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students and seniors, and free for children 12 and under. Admission is free for Everhart Museum members as well as military and family. For more information and updates on expanded hours, please visit https://everhart-museum.org/, contact the Museum at 570-346-7186, or email [email protected]

Founded in 1908, the Everhart Museum of Natural History, Science & Art is the largest general museum in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The Everhart Museum, located in Nay Aug Park in Scranton, is a not-for-profit institution dedicated to the collection, care, and display of a diverse array of artifacts, including natural history, science, and art. Through our exhibitions and programs, the Everhart Museum has become an invaluable regional resource for educational and cultural opportunities. General support for the Museum is received from the Lackawanna County Office of Education & Culture, the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, the City of Scranton, and contributions from individuals and businesses.

The Everhart Museum is located at the crossroads of several Tribal Nations, including the Lenni Lenape, Seneca, Munsee, Susquehannock, and possibly others. This part of Northeastern Pennsylvania is known for the coming together of the Six Nations of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, also known as the Iroquois Confederacy, wherein peace was forged between the Nations in the late 16th century.