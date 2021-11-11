Church honor roll includes many who served

🔊 Listen to this

The Welsh Bethel Baptist Church, located at Parrish and Loomis streets, Wilkes-Barre, will hold a Veteran’s Day program at the 10 a.m. Sunday service on Nov. 14 with Pastor Zach Chamberlain presiding. During World War I, the church’s honor roll consisted of 47 men and one woman, Red Cross nurse Ethel Thomas. Pvt. William T. Robbins, 16, was killed in action in 1918.

On the eleventh month, on the eleventh day, and at the eleventh hour of 1918, World War I ended in Versailles, France. America entered World War I on April 16, 1917. Woodrow Wilson was president and the song “Over There” was composed by George M. Cohen. It was a war fought in trenches.

World War I introduced the tank and airplane as devastating weapons of war. It was called “the war to end all wars.” On November 11, 1919 it was called Armistice Day. President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared it a legal holiday in 1938. In 1954 President Dwight D. Eisenhower renamed it “Veteran’s Day” in honor of all veterans.