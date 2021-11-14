🔊 Listen to this

Rodano’s is seen on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre in this file photo. ‘When you’re looking for somewhere to eat, consider downtown Wilkes-Barre with its various selections,’ columnist Mike McGinley says. ‘On any given night you can have a good time.’

I’ve been in downtown Wilkes-Barre for more than two decades now.

I went to high school and college downtown and worked downtown for the majority of my working life.

I’ve seen businesses come and go and been privy to the many goings on of Public Square, Main Street, Franklin Street and a bit beyond.

I’ve frequented the many restaurants, bars, entertainment venues and offices whether for pleasure or business.

The relationships I’ve made with owners and workers is invaluable, and they are some of my most treasured friendships today.

Many of these men and women consider these jobs their livelihoods and depend on them to feed their families and pay their bills.

That’s why it’s imperative that we support these spots as much as possible, whether it be by dining in, getting take-out or purchasing a gift card.

This past week I ate out almost every evening at a downtown establishment.

Not only are the workers thrilled for the business, but other customers are happy to see familiar faces, too (not to mention the food has been exceptional).

I’ve been at Café Toscana, Downpour and Rodano’s within the last week and can honestly say each meal was pleasant and plentiful.

While our downtown has its struggles, like any area, there are so many vibrant places to visit and people to see that we can look past any of the hindrances.

There’s a large variety of cuisine — Thai, Haitian, Italian, Mexican, etc. — and performing arts venues (the most obvious being the F.M. Kirby Center).

Each morning when I drive into downtown, I marvel at the businesses and how lucky we are to be in such close proximity to them all.

Downtown Wilkes-Barre has certainly come a long way since I went to college back in the mid-2000s.

It’s still a difficult time for the businesses since major organizations are not fully back in office yet, so business owners face that challenge daily.

With their hard work and perseverance, they are surviving though, and it’s up to us to help them.

When you’re looking for somewhere to eat, consider downtown Wilkes-Barre with its various selections.

On any given night you can have a good time. Take it from someone who’s spent 20-plus years in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Mike McGinley is the Times Leader’s Major Accounts Executive and Digital Strategist. Reach him at 570-704-3945.