Marshmallows, games, crafts, add to festivities
Saint Jude School and Parish recently hosted a night under the autumn moon during their Harvest Fest held in the Saint Jude Picnic Grove. Families were able to trick or treat, play games, dance to the tunes of DJ Mic, complete some Halloween crafts and enjoy a night out as a parish and school community.