Feta, honey, pepper flakes enhance pumpkin/squash flavor

🔊 Listen to this

I brought the roasted pumpkin and feta dish to Sunday supper at my old West Hazleton homestead, where my visiting oldest brother made my childhood favorite entree, breaded veal patty, with mashed potatoes, carrots and a salad. While this recipe is billed as a Thanksgiving side, it can hold its own against most entrees and sides you may add to the plate.

The finished product in a serving bowl. The recipe calls for plain feta, but I increasingly tend to reach for a variation with some herbs in it, as I did in this case.

So, the website teases “unconventional Thanksgiving side dishes,” and what would your first expectation be?

Not cranberry sauce? True. Not sweet potatoes? Well, there is a recipe, but it’s different from any I’ve seen. Not carrots? See “not sweet potatoes.”

The list of 14 unconventionals at tasty.co includes “Apple Hazelnut Stuffed Acorn Squash,” “Jalepeño-Cheddar Corn Pudding,” “Hasselback Butternut Squash,” “Cider-and-Bourbon-Glazed Shallots,” and “Maple Roasted Carrots with Tahini Yogurt.”

I’ll almost definitely try that last one, probably this Thanksgiving, but for a recipe brought to you in time to try for your Turkey Day feast, I took a crack at “Roasted Pumpkin With Honey and Feta,” making it as a side to my brother Jay’s (of “Uncle Jake’s Favorite Recipes”) Sunday supper during his recent visit to our West Hazleton Homestead.

Long-time readers (going back to a TL Test Kitchen 14 months ago) might remember our family run-on gag. Usually, the two highest compliments you could elicit from Jay were “doesn’t stink,” and “not too shabby.” Well, this dish did better.

As the photo shows, this was not a side to a turkey dinner. Jay made veal patties, carrots and mashed potatoes. But while it’s billed by the website as a Thanksgiving side, it’ll obviously do for most dinners. Indeed, being NOT potato, mushroom, bean or carrot, it is likely to fit a lot of menus.

The recipe calls for “butternut pumpkin or squash,” but as near as I can tell, it’s talking about squash. If you know of something called “butternut pumpkin” that is not the same as butternut squash, send me a note. That said, I’m confident this would work well with the flesh of a small pumpkin, or from most if not any other squash.

You can actually peel the squash with a regular vegetable peeler, though websites I checked recommend a Y shaped peeler with a carbon steel blade. I used a straight swivel peeler, the kind I grew up with, and it got the job done. I did follow advice from one site and nuked the squash on high for 30 seconds. I don’t know if it actually softened the squash, but that’s the idea.

The honey and balsamic vinegar work well with the squash and the feta, and you can tweak the final flavor with an herb feta, as I did. The chilli flakes (I used red pepper flakes) give you a lot of flexibility in heat: I kept it light considering the people being served, but it would be easy to amp up to whatever level you prefer. On the other hand, I forgot to season with salt and pepper, and I don’t think it’s necessary, as long as you have the twin condiments on the table for people to add as they see fit.

I thoroughly enjoyed this, particularly as a different kind of side. MT liked it too. Even my 97-year-old mom, not known for preferring “unconventional” dishes, cleaned her plate.

And Jay?

“It’s pretty tasty,” he said.

High praise, indeed.

Interesting Side note: While tasty.co suggested the recipe, it actually comes from notquitenigella.com, a food blog by Australian Lorraine Elliott. Asked about the “not quite” title for an article posted on houzz.com.au, she said that she learned to cook mostly by following Nigella Lawson, and thus describes her style “like Nigella, but not quite!”

What celebrity chef are you “not quite like?”

Dobru Chut!

Roasted Pumpkin with Honey and Feta (notquitenigella.com)

Serves 2-5 as a side, Prep: 10 minutes Cook: 30 minutes

1 butternut pumpkin or squash (about 1.3 pounds)

3 tablespoons oil

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

3 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1.7 ounces feta cheese, crumbled, add more to taste

1/2 teaspoon chilli flakes

salt and pepper to season

Heat oven to 410°. Line a baking tray with baking parchment.

Peel the pumpkin or squash, remove seeds, and cut into bite size cubes.

Toss the pumpkin cubes in the oil and bake for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and toss with sesame seeds. Put back in oven for 10 minutes and roast. Remove from oven and place in serving bowl.

Drizzle with honey, balsamic vinegar, feta and chilli flakes. Season with salt and pepper. Serve hot or cold.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish