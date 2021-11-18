Try this root vegetable, and you may become a fan

The ingredients for the Garlicky Mashed Potatoes & Parsnips included, clockwise from lower left, parsley, butter, whole milk, potatoes, parsnips and garlic. Alert readers will notice MT forgot the nutmeg. (Sorry!)

“Parsnips? What the (heck) is a parsnip?”

That’s what one of my newsroom colleagues fairly roared when I offered a sample from the Times Leader test kitchen earlier this week.

“It’s like a white carrot,” I said soothingly. “It’s nothing to be afraid of.”

Actually, I wasn’t offering simply parsnips. I was offering potatoes and parsnips mashed together — and if I do say so myself, this mash up of root veggies would make a fine addition to a Thanksgiving table.

Up until about two weeks ago, I’d never heard of the combination. But columnist Bill O’Boyle started talking about how a buddy of his adds parsnips to mashed potatoes, and Bill said it was a really nice touch.

So I looked up some recipes, settled on one from Rachael Ray that mentioned four cloves of garlic (regular readers know I love garlic), and started to clean some potatoes as well as the parsnips I’d purchased at a recent Farmers Market. (By the way, gentle readers, today , Nov. 18, is scheduled to be the final Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market for the season.)

When I brought the finished product to the newsroom, Bill was one of the first to try it — and I’m sorry to report he was disappointed.

“The garlic overpowers the parsnip flavor,” he said, declining a second helping. “It really overwhelms it.”

But other tasters enjoyed the dish.

“I loved it,” said page designer Toni Pennello, who included the garlicky aspect in her assessment. “I guess Bill isn’t as Italian as I am.”

“I thought the garlic was perfect,” said reporter Kevin Carroll. “It added a sharper flavor, and you can’t go wrong with mashed potatoes.”

“Oh, it was so good,” said reporter Ryan Evans. “With pot roast or turkey on top, I could eat it every day.”

“Nice, fluffy and savory,” editor Roger DuPuis summed it up.

“I really liked it,” said page designer Lyndsay Bartos. “It was like an early Thanksgiving, and I thought it smelled very good before I even tasted it.”

“I could definitely taste the herbs,” Lyndsay said.

Toni, meanwhile, praised the green herbs for being fresh and adding a subtle flavor. “Are they chives?” she asked.

Well, Rachael Ray said to use chives or parsley and, since we still have flat parsley growing in the backyard, that’s what I used.

“I used to be dead-set against parsley, when my mother or grandmother put it on top of pasta,” Kevin said. “But it’s good.”

Toward the end of the day the sports department began to arrive and I had managed to save some of the dish for John Erzar. It’s always interesting to hear what he has to say about test kitchen food, because he takes such pride in being like that teacher you might have had in middle school who announces every September: “Class, you should know right now that I have been teaching for 20 years and so far I’ve never given anyone an A.”

So, what did Erz say?

Well, first he demanded to know what a parsnip is.

Then, after he tasted the dish, he admitted with a sigh, “They’re all right. I didn’t hate them. But if I never ate them again in my life, I’d be fine.”

For my part, I think the parsnips added a bit of sweetness to the mashed potatoes. I’ve read that they are high in nutrients including vitamin C as well as fiber and antioxidants that are believed to offer some protection against disease — so that’s all good. They are also lower on the glycemic index than potatoes are.

Read on for the recipe:

Rachael Ray’s Garlicky Mashed Potatoes & Parsnips

3 large parsnips (about 1 pound), peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

3 pounds russet or Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into cubes that are a little larger than the parsnips

4 large cloves garlic, crushed and peeled

Salt

1 cup whole milk, half-and-half, or heavy cream

2 tablespoons butter

White pepper or finely ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

Chopped chives or parsley, for serving

Directions: In a large pot, cover the parsnips, potatoes, and garlic with a couple of inches of cold water. Bring to a boil over high, season generously with salt , and cook until tender, 20 to 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a small pan, heat the milk and butter over low until the milk is warm and the butter melts.

Drain the vegetables. For a smooth mash, pass the vegetables through a food mill. For a more rustic mash, transfer the vegetables to a large bowl and smash with a potato masher. Stir in the milk mixture; season with pepper and the nutmeg.

Transfer to a serving bowl and top with the chives or parsley.