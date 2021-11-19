Rock journalist Max Furek writes book about local music luminaries

Maxim Furek was such a fan of the song Timothy, he gave that name to the periodical he published, “Timothy: Northeastern Pennsylvania’s First Music Publication,” which featured columns by Richard Chizak, George Graham, Dave Karchner, LA Tarone ‘and the usual list of suspects.’ Here Furek is shown interviewing Hall and Oates for the publication.

The Buoys, as they appeared in the 1970s, included Bill Kelly, Jerry Hludzik, Chris Hanlon, Fran Brozena and Carl Siracuse.

Have you ever listened closely to the lyrics in “Timothy?”

Three miners are trapped in a cave-in. They become so hungry … so very hungry … and later, only two are rescued.

That hint of cannibalism was controversial when Northeastern Pennsylvania band The Buoys first released the song in 1970, and it probably helped “Timothy” peak at No. 17 on the Billboard chart in 1971.

Actually, songwriter Rupert Holmes deliberately set about to create a controversial song, correctly suspecting that would boost its popularity, said local rock journalist Max Furek, of Mocanaqua, who has celebrated the 50th anniversary of The Buoys’ success by writing “Somebody Else’s Dream: Dakota, The Buoys, & ‘Timothy.’ ”

The book, recently published by Sunbury Press, tells stories about local musical pioneers from decades past, including The Buoys, and Dakota, and Eddie Day and TNT and Joe Nardone’s All-Stars.

Nardone, whom Furek described as “represent(ing) the musical heartbeat of Northeastern Pennsylvania,” still performs and promotes concerts. He will welcome music fans to his Gallery of Sound music store on Mundy Street in Wilkes-Barre, where Furek will be on hand from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday to sign copies of his book.

The public is invited, and Furek expects many musical luminaries will attend because “the music community is a tight one and everybody knows everybody.”

A music fan for as long as he can remember Furek, who grew up in Berwick, said he was beyond thrilled when, as a college student in Shawnee, Okla., back in 1971, he heard how well “Timothy” was doing.

“I was ecstatic,” he said in a telephone interview. “It was the first time we had a local band that went national”

The popularity of the song inspired Furek so much, he gave the name “Timothy” to a monthly music tabloid he edited and published, which included columns by Richard Chizak, George Graham, Dave Karchner, LA Tarone “and the usual list of suspects.”

His book reflects a time when local bands “on any given weekend” were supplying the music for dances at ballrooms, church auditoriums and fire halls.

“Competition was fierce,” one band member told Furek. “You had to bring your A game.”

And many musicians started young. “Somebody Else’s Dream” offers details about how the future members of The Buoys got together in the 1960s when they were in their early teens, and calling themselves The Escorts.

“Thirteen-year-old Bill Kelly … heard music coming from the West Wyoming Hose Co. on Stites Street, only one block from his home,” Furek wrote. “He stuck his head in to investigate. Inside he saw Fran Brozena, age 13, on guitar, his cousin Bob Gryziec, 15, on bass guitar, and Johnny Staschak, the youngest and shortest of the group, his legs dangling above a high stool, on drums.”

“After introducing himself, Kelly screamed out a convincing rendition of the Beatles’ ‘All My Loving.’ (Capitol, 1964.),” Furek wrote. “It was all the audition he required. The Escorts needed a confident lead singer, and Kelly convincingly passed the test.”

“Bill Kelly, he sang with the angels,” Furek said, reminiscing that Kelly’s “wailing voice” helped give The Buoys their distinctive sound.

The group eventually met songwriter Holmes, who crafted “Timothy” for them, and the song was released by Scepter Records. (Holmes later would write “Escape,” also known as “The Pina Colada Song,” which became a No. 1 hit in 1979.)

“Timothy” received mixed reviews from critics. Fred Belden called it a “tasteless Top 40 hit” and Bruce Elder said the song “at least has a sort of beat” while complaining that some of The Buoys other work was “the kind of material that made many ’60s people loathe the 1970s.”

In reviewing the single in June 1971, Paul Gambaccini of Rolling Stone wrote that “after several months, programmers and listeners alike discovered that the song was about cannibalism … Everyone who understands the words gets a charge out of the grossness, so the record has been a hit wherever and whenever played.”

Furek said he understands how that works, noting that although it was “banned by the mighty WABC and WARM, the song became a massive hit in the region, especially on college radio.”

“People will call a radio station and say ‘Why did you take that song off the air?’ ” Furek said. “When the answer is, ‘Because it’s disgusting,’ they want to hear it all the more.”

“A lot of people thought the song paralleled what happened in the Sheppton Mine Disaster (a Schuylkill County cave-in associated with a rumor of cannibalism) in 1963,” the author added.

“Rupert always claimed he didn’t know anything about Sheppton,” Furek said, adding the songwriter eventually “told a writer from the Hazleton Standard-Speaker that maybe, just maybe, he had heard of it and it had entered his subconscious.”

Furek’s book offers many anecdotes about the local music scene, from brief mentions of who helped whom make a demo tape to an explanation of how “The Buoys’, Jerry Hludzik, and Bill Kelly morphed into Dakota and toured with Freddy Mercury and Queen on a sold-out 35-city tour, ending in a three-day, standing-room-only Madison Square Garden concert.”

A former addictions professional, he also considers his book a cautionary tale against the drug abuse which became part of many performers’ lives.

“I’m very much anti-drug,” he said.