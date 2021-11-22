Screening will honor local dairy farmer’s 89th birthday

The Dietrich Theater in historic downtown Tunkhannock will present two free showings of The Pride of the Yankees, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1 as part of the Dietrich’s Film Favorite series.

The Dietrich has been holding the Film Favorites series for the past six years, and it has been a huge success/ The series allows people to see their beloved movies on the big screen once again. For more information on sponsoring a Film Favorite call 570-836-1022×2.

The Pride of the Yankees starring Gary Cooper, Teresa Wright, and with Babe Ruth, is a moving biographical drama following the life of revered baseball player Lou Gehrig. Championed by sportswriter Sam Blake, Gehrig eventually gets recruited by the New York Yankees, joining a team of heavy hitters that includes the legendary Babe Ruth.

When Gehrig marries his spirited sweetheart, things look up for him, but he is soon sidelined by a terrible illness that he bravely tries to battle.

The free showing of Pride of the Yankees on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. are sponsored in honor of the 89th birthday of the patriarch and dairy farmer activist Arden Tewksbury. Come join in celebrating Arden Tewksbury’s birthday by seeing his favorite film,

Pride of the Yankees at the Dietrich Theater. Tickets for this show are available at the ticket booth or by calling 570-836-1022 ext. 3.