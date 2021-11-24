Mayors are scheduled to guest conduct

🔊 Listen to this

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic’s annual PNC Holiday POPS concerts are back.

This years’ performances will feature the orchestra under the baton of conductor and music director, Mélisse Brunet, as well as special guest conductors Mayor Paige Cognetti of Scranton, and Mayor George Brown of Wilkes-Barre.

Joining the orchestra on stage will be the Ballet Theatre of Scranton’s “March of the Wooden Soldiers,” the Choral Society of Northeast Pennsylvania, and BloomsburgUniversity’s Concert Choir.

Once again, fan favorite Erin Malloy will be featured along with traditional holiday music, Santa, and Mrs. Claus.

Concerts will take place on at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at the Scranton Cultural Center, and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 Saturday, at the F.M. Kirby Center.

“Ave Maria”,“Sleigh Ride”, “I’ll be Home for Christmas”, “Sounds of Hanukkah”, and a sing along of holiday favorites will be performed. Also on the program are “Go Tell it on the Mountain”, “White Christmas”,“Champagne Polka”, “Polar Express”, and more. A free post-concert reception in the lobby will follow the performance.

Tickets may be purchased by calling the Philharmonic at 570-270-4444, by visiting www.NEPAphil.org, or at the box offices of the Scranton Cultural Center and the F.M. Kirby Center. Tickets range from $36-$69 for adults and student tickets are $16. Student tickets may be purchased by calling the Philharmonic office. Tickets are available at the door on the night of the concerts. Gift certificates may also be purchased for masterworks and pops concerts for the second half of the season.

In addition to PNC, this concert is being sponsored by Toyota of Scranton, Geisinger, Trion Industries,and Corcoran Printing.

Masks are required at all times within both the Scranton Cultural Center and the F.M. Kirby Center unless one is actively eating or drinking. Hand sanitizers are provided and their use is encouraged.

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic is a full professional symphony orchestra the performsmasterworks, pops, and chamber concerts. This year the NEPA Philharmonic is celebrating its 50th Anniversary.