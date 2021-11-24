🔊 Listen to this

MMI Preparatory School sophomore Paul Neyhart won the club level round of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Voice of Democracy Audio-Essay Scholarship Competition for his essay on this year’s theme, “America: Where Do We Go From Here?”

Neyhart is the son of Joyce and Paul Neyhart of Hazleton.

For the competition, students recorded an original three-to-five-minute essay and submitted the audio file and a typed essay. Essays are judged on originality, content, and delivery.

Since 1947, the Voice of Democracy has been the VFW’s premier scholarship program. Each year, nearly 40,000 high school students compete for more than $2 million in scholarships and incentives.