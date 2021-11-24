🔊 Listen to this

The graduates march as they prepare to leave U.S. Air Force basic training.

Logan Max Hayes, a fourth generation of the Hayes family to embark on a military career, recently graduated from Air Force basic training as Honor Grad of his flight and second in his Squadron of 700.

Hayes succeeded in maxing the Air Force’s (EOC) End of Course Exam with a 100% and dawned the Nickname “Track Star” amongst his fellow Airmen, as one of the fastest runners in his squadron.

Hayes said he turned any feelings of being homesick into a positive message of pride going back to his family, friends, and former track and and cross country teammates along with Coach Amy Rome and believes that success in life is built on many things, but mostly on the good people you meet along the way.

An Honors with Distinction Graduate of Dallas High School and winner of the coveted Casey Zalenski Award, Hayes will attend Tech School at Goodfellow Air Force Base, St. Angelo, TX. and is projected to be assigned to Fort Meade in Maryland.

Hayes will train as a Communication Intelligence Analyst and work towards completing his bachelor’s degree to lay the ground work for (OTS) Officer Training School or the Air Force Academy. His ultimate goal of entering the Space Force and NASA lie ahead.

Logan is the son of Charlie “The Commander” Hayes, local favorite Disc Jockey and Lisa Hayes, Nurse Anesthetist of Dallas. He is the grandson of the Legendary former WBRE-TV 28 News cameraman Cholly Hayes. Family members recently attended Logan’s Basic Training Graduation at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas.