The tiny movie theater was my favorite part of our whole Christmas layout.

Not only did the “building” have a marquee with the name of a popular film of the day, but it had a little ticket booth out front and – in an inspired touch – cellophane-covered posters with scenes from the movie, laboriously cut from the smallest ads in the Times Leader.

My father spared no effort in creating his masterpiece of a little town for our Lionel freight train to circle endlessly, drive wheels chugging and smoke (from pellets) pouring from the engine’s stack.

The snap-together churches and diners made by Plasticville be damned! He would allow none of them into his mini-city

No! He’d work into the night with stiff pasteboard, hobbyist glue, an X-Acto knife and lots of bottles of model paint to create amazingly real-looking structures. Instead of a generic drugstore on the corner, there was a genuine Rexall pharmacy with sign overhanging the sidewalk and show windows full of (pictured) products.

Since plastic humans from a hobby shop were not quite real enough for him, he’d take a packet of pipe cleaners down to his work bench in the cellar and with a lot of twisting and painting turn them into the men and women to stride the downtown streets or sit (on benches he’d made), reading tiny newspapers at the depot.

We never had the biggest Christmas tree in the neighborhood. Nor did we have the bubble lights that so impressed me in holiday displays of other homes.

But we had “Bill Town,” as I call it after its maker.

The train was a mighty Lionel steam engine with a neat whistle and a bunch of freight cars, plus caboose.

I enjoyed seeing it race through the tunnel he’d built in the far corner. Over a wooden frame he’d stretched something like chicken wire, carefully crumpled to mimic the texture of a mountainside. Atop the wire was then layered papier mache, painted to resemble snow, with shadows here and there giving a texture of cragginess. Unbelievable detail!

The train would enter at one side of the mini-mountain, round a curve and – with a whistle – come out the other, and with a whistle thunder past the crossing and its black-and-white gates.

Hey, I almost forgot the infrastructure. He cut and painted thin strips of wood for the sidewalks, sprinkling some sparkles on them to look like light snow. The streetlights had little lamps that glowed in the dark. Of course, the X-bar railroad signals really did flash red and green.

All in all, it was a town for your dreams. People carried packages home or window shopped or stopped to greet fellow townsfolk. You could almost hear the conversations, inviting one another over to play cards or talk shop or enjoy some hot chocolate during the Christmas season.

In other words, it was a holiday display with a highly visible “message” to the family and visitors that more than justified all the detailed and time-consuming work put into it.

Along with its coziness, though, there’s another reason why our tabletop town sticks in my mind so many decades later. I keep thinking “If only I could get back at the controls of that old Lionel train.”

I’d highball that freight all around the track, sounding the whistle, pumping steam and blowing past the crossings with their flashing lights. I love you little pipe cleaner folks, but ready or not, the Bill Town express is blazing through.