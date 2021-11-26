Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Saint Jude School held its annual Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 29, and more than 25 families participated this year with trunk themes ranging from Harry Potter to the Wizard of Oz and Candyland.
There was even a Jurassic Park “trunk” complete with a caged dinosaur on display. The students enjoyed walking through the trunks as parents and grandparents watched the parade.