Aiden Sweet, Payton Gryboski and Noah Geiger get up close and personal with a skeleton wolf at Saint Jude Trunk or Treat.

<p>Third graders “ain’t afraid of no ghosts”, as proven by Ghostbusters Luke Fauerbach and Bert Marcalus.</p>

<p>Gabrielle Serock and Katherine Ventra enjoy Saint Jude Trunk or Treat.</p>

<p>Saint Jude Trunk or Treat proved to be a great time for Conor Cinoski and TJ Grego.</p>

Saint Jude School held its annual Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 29, and more than 25 families participated this year with trunk themes ranging from Harry Potter to the Wizard of Oz and Candyland.

There was even a Jurassic Park “trunk” complete with a caged dinosaur on display. The students enjoyed walking through the trunks as parents and grandparents watched the parade.