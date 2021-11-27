Sculptor’s widow wonders about husband’s ‘most ornate’ work

This is one of the jockeys on horseback that Bryce Muir carved and, his wife remembers, installed in the Wilkes-Barre area during the 1990s.

Margaret “Peggy” Muir reached out to the Times Leader recently, wondering if our readers might help her solve a mystery:

Are the wooden horses and jockeys carved by her husband, the late, Maine-based sculptor Bryce Muir, still on display, perhaps in a bar somewhere in the Wilkes-Barre area? Do people still “race” the jockeys to see who will win?

“The idea was that two customers would race the racehorses along above the bar for 15 feet or so,” Muir wrote in an email, explaining that each figure, about 20 inches tall, was strung on several strings controlled by wooden handles.

“I have smiled many times thinking of this,” she added.

A website devoted to the work of her husband, brycemuir.com, shows that the late artist — who drowned in 2005, at age 59, after falling through the ice while skating on the Cathance River in Maine — had an imaginative and whimsical style.

Some of his carvings depict a bear wearing an apron and holding a pie, a dancing loon, a half man/half bull poised to shoot an arrow, and a running figure with a human body and a deer’s head.

An orchestra of animals he crafted includes a panther playing a harp, a rhino playing a tuba, a goat playing drums, and a dog playing a fiddle while riding a tricycle. If you turn the wheels on the trike, the website explains, the dog will start to pedal and fiddle. Similarly, if you push the tail of a horse dubbed “Yo Yo,” — a tribute to the musician Yo-Yo Ma — that wooden creature starts to play the cello.

Describing her husband’s process, Margaret Muir said he would make a selection from more than 100 types of wood, then cut it and sand it and finish it “simply with mineral oil.”

“He made an Elvis that strums a guitar and swivels his hips (and) a canoeist who paddles, with his dog aboard, across a room on strings.”

Margaret Muir recalls the jockeys and horses as “the most ornate piece he ever did” and said her husband traveled to Wilkes-Barre during the 1990s to install it.

If anyone knows if the horses and their riders are still fascinating customers at a bar in this area, Margaret Muir would like to know. Maybe she’ll even visit, just to see them again.

Call the Times Leader at 570-991-6109 or email [email protected] with any information, and we’ll let her her know.