S. P. Music Ministry and national Christian singer/songwriter Stephen Perillo have planned several concerts featuring Christmas selections. The first concert will be 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 316 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountaintop, featuring old and new Christmas songs. The following week, the concert will be 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Russell Hill United Methodist Church, 39 Prevost Road, Tunkhannock. After that, the third concert will be 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at New Life Community Church, 570 S. Main St., Mountain Top. For each concert, doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is one non-perishable food item to benefit a local food pantry. All are welcome. For more information

