Pastor Stephen Perillo and his friends will perform at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mountain Top, Russell Hill United Methodist Church in Tunkhannock and New Life Community Church in Mountain Top.

S. P. Music Ministry and national Christian singer/songwriter Stephen Perillo have planned several concerts featuring Christmas selections. The first concert will be 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 316 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountaintop, featuring old and new Christmas songs. The following week, the concert will be 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Russell Hill United Methodist Church, 39 Prevost Road, Tunkhannock. After that, the third concert will be 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at New Life Community Church, 570 S. Main St., Mountain Top. For each concert, doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is one non-perishable food item to benefit a local food pantry. All are welcome.