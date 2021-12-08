‘A Slow Fire Burning’ probes long-simmering anger and resentment

🔊 Listen to this

Editor’s Note: This week Jacquie O’Neil reviews “A Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins.

***

‘A Slow Fire Burning’

by Paula Hawkins

3.8 stars

***

Paula Hawkins’ debut novel was “The Girl on the Train,” a psychotic thriller that was a best seller. She now brings us “A Slow Fire Burning” which is another twisted tale about complex characters whose tragic pasts continue to smolder within them. Their lives are complicated and unsettled.

The book begins with the discovery of a gruesome murder of a young man named Daniel, in a houseboat on a canal in London. It is quickly learned that three different women had a unique connection to him.

Laura, a very troubled young woman who had a one-night stand with the victim, is brain damaged because of a childhood accident. Carla, Daniel’s aunt, is mourning the recent death of her sister as well as her young son who died years prior. Miriam is the nosy neighbor who also lives on a houseboat. She was abducted as a teenager and has been living with secrets ever since.

The reader must pay close attention to the backstories of these characters to understand the emotions of anger, hatred, deceit, and sadness causing a slow fire to burn within them. (Relates to title). It becomes the reader’s job to determine which character held enough resentment to commit murder and why Daniel was the chosen victim.

A more stable character, Irene, is misjudged and labeled a confused old lady. But she is a keen observer and the one who eventually puts all the pieces together.

The ending is unexpected but not mind blowing. This book is not as thrilling as “The Girl on the Train”, but the development of these damaged characters certainly depicts how traumatic events, if left unattended, can become destructive and unravel lives. Give this book a try. See if you can sympathize with the actions taken by the women and understand their motives to seek revenge.

Questions:

• How does the past of each woman influence her present life?

• Whose motives do you find the hardest to understand?

• How is Irene’s role different from the other women?

Memories can become distorted over time. Can your memory be totally trusted as your sole resource in providing accurate information?

How far would you go if you were offered an opportunity to right a terrible wrong done to you?

Amazon has the hardcover for $16.80 and the Kindle version for $14.99. Barnes and Noble has the hardcover for 21.99 and Nook version $14.99.

Jacquie O’Neil is the mother of Kerry Miscavage, publisher of the Times Leader Media Group. She and her daughter share the duties of writing the About Books column.