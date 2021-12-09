🔊 Listen to this

Past President Lew Dryfoos inducted four new members into the Hazleton Rotary Club at the weekly meeting held Dec. 8 at The Pines Eatery & Spirits. He encouraged new members to take advantage of their club membership and become active participants in fundraisers and special events, as well as enjoying club social activities.

Dryfoos was assisted by Past Presidents Donna Barna, Tim Genetti, Katrina Lennartz and Pat Ward.

New Rotary Club Members are Eileen Perchak, sponsored by Donna Barna, Katherine Silfa, sponsored by Clara Garcia and Peter Bard and Tony Columbo sponsored by Mike Cammisa.

For more information on the Hazleton Rotary Club visit www.hazletonrotary.org and/or the Hazleton Rotary Club Facebook page.